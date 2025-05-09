Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025

Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025:- Arcee Industries Ltd., established in 1989 and headquartered in Hisar, Haryana, is a manufacturer of rigid PVC pipes and fittings, as well as black steel tubes and pipes. The company began commercial operations in 1992 and has since developed a range of products catering to various pressure classifications. Arcee Industries Share Price on BOM as of 9 May 2025 is 6.27 INR.

Arcee Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 6.88
  • High: 6.88
  • Low: 6.27
  • Mkt cap: 3.22Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 7.26
  • 52-wk low: 4.43

Arcee Industries Share Price Chart

Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Arcee Industries Share Price Target Years Arcee Industries Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 January
Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 February
Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 March
Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 April
Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 May ₹7.90
Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 June ₹8
Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 July ₹8.20
Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 August ₹8.40
Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 September ₹8.60
Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 October ₹8.80
Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 November ₹9
Arcee Industries Share Price Target 2025 December ₹10

Arcee Industries Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 24.58%
  • FII: 0%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 75.42%

Key Factors Affecting Arcee Industries Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Arcee Industries Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

  1. Improving Financial Performance
    Arcee Industries has demonstrated a reduction in net losses over recent quarters. For instance, the loss per share decreased from ₹0.19 in Q3 FY24 to ₹0.10 in Q3 FY25, indicating a positive trend towards financial recovery.

  2. Debt-Free Status
    The company maintains a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, suggesting financial stability and a conservative capital structure. This positions Arcee Industries favorably for future investments and growth initiatives.

  3. Market Capitalization and Valuation
    With a market capitalization of approximately ₹3.59 crore and a price-to-book ratio of 0.75, Arcee Industries is considered a micro-cap stock. This valuation may present opportunities for significant growth if the company can capitalize on market opportunities.

  4. Operational Efficiency and Capacity Utilization
    Arcee Industries has an installed capacity of 13,544 TPA for manufacturing rigid PVC pipes. Enhancing capacity utilization and operational efficiency could lead to increased revenues and profitability.

  5. Strategic Diversification and Market Expansion
    Historically reliant on government orders, Arcee Industries has been exploring opportunities in the non-government sector to diversify its customer base. Successfully entering new markets could drive revenue growth and reduce dependency on a single sector.

Risks and Challenges for Arcee Industries Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Arcee Industries Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

  1. Declining Earnings and Profitability
    Arcee Industries has experienced a significant decline in earnings, with an average annual decrease of 50.5%. Additionally, the company reported a net loss of ₹0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter, indicating ongoing profitability challenges.

  2. Negative Profit Margins
    The company has consistently reported negative profit margins, with a net profit margin of -500% in December 2023 and -416.67% in March 2024. Such figures highlight operational inefficiencies and financial instability.

  3. Lack of Revenue Generation
    In the December 2024 quarter, Arcee Industries reported no sales revenue, raising concerns about its ability to generate consistent income and sustain operations.

  4. Low Promoter Holding
    The promoter holding in the company remains unchanged at 24.58% as of March 2025. A relatively low promoter stake may indicate limited confidence from the founding members and can affect investor sentiment.

  5. Volatile Stock Performance
    The company’s stock has shown volatility, with a 5.00% decline to ₹6.27 as of May 8, 2025. Such fluctuations can deter potential investors and reflect underlying business uncertainties.

