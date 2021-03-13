Share Market Update – Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025:- As of March 6, 2025, Bajaj Finserv’s stock is trading at approximately ₹1,826.60 per share. Analysts have set a price target of ₹1,952.50, suggesting a potential upside of about 9% from the current price. The company’s strong financial performance, including an 18% increase in quarterly profits driven by robust loan growth, supports this optimistic outlook. Bajaj Finserv Share Price on NSE as of 6 March 2025 is 1,834.65 INR.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,818.80

High: 1,838.00

Low: 1,784.10

Mkt cap: 2.93LCr

P/E ratio: 34.44

Div yield: 0.055%

52-wk high: 2,029.90

52-wk low: 1,419.05

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Chart

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target Years Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 January – Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 February – Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1850 Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1870 Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1890 Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1910 Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1930 Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1950 Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1970 Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1990 Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2020 Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2050

Bajaj Finserv Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 60.64%

FII: 7.4%

DII: 8.92%

Public: 23.04%

Key Factors Affecting Bajaj Finserv Share Price Growth

Several key factors are expected to influence Bajaj Finserv’s share price target for 2025:

Strong Financial Performance: Bajaj Finance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, reported an 18% increase in quarterly profits, driven by robust loan growth. The company anticipates a profit growth of 22%-23% for the fiscal year ending March 2026, indicating a positive financial trajectory. Asset Under Management (AUM) Growth: The company’s AUM is expected to grow by 25% in the next fiscal year, supported by strong operational metrics and loan demand. This expansion reflects the company’s ability to scale its lending operations effectively. Strategic Product Diversification: Bajaj Finserv has implemented strategic shifts in its product offerings, aiming to cater to emerging customer needs and market trends. This diversification is expected to drive future growth and enhance the company’s market position. Favorable Economic Environment: India’s GDP growth is projected at 7% for FY25, indicating strong economic potential. A robust economy can lead to increased consumer spending and borrowing, benefiting financial services companies like Bajaj Finserv. Technological Advancements and Digitalization: The company’s focus on technological innovation and digital platforms enhances customer experience and operational efficiency. Embracing digital transformation positions Bajaj Finserv to capitalize on the growing demand for online financial services.

Risks and Challenges for Bajaj Finserv Share Price

Investing in Bajaj Finserv with a 2025 share price target involves considering several risks and challenges:

Regulatory Changes: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised risk weights for personal loans to mitigate risks associated with unsecured lending growth. Such regulatory changes could impact Bajaj Finserv’s lending practices and profitability. Rising Retail Loan Defaults: Indian lenders are facing increased defaults from over-leveraged retail borrowers, particularly in personal loans and credit cards. This trend could affect Bajaj Finserv’s asset quality and increase credit costs. Partner Exit Considerations: Allianz SE is contemplating exiting its joint ventures in life and general insurance with Bajaj Finserv. This potential change could disrupt Bajaj Finserv’s insurance operations and affect its revenue streams. Market Underperformance: Bajaj Finserv’s stock has experienced underperformance, leading to a downgrade to ‘sell’ amid ongoing bearish indicators. Continued underperformance could affect investor sentiment and share price. Economic Slowdown: An economic downturn could reduce consumer borrowing and demand for financial services, impacting Bajaj Finserv’s growth and profitability.

