Stock Market Update – CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025

CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025:- As of March 6, 2025, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is trading at approximately $12.00 per share. Analyst forecasts for the company’s stock price by 2025 vary, with some predicting an average target of $15.44, indicating a potential upside of about 28.65%. However, the company has projected adjusted earnings per share between $0.65 and $0.75 for 2025, which is below some analysts’ expectations. CNH Industrial NV Stock Price on NYSE as of 6 March 2025 is 12.00 USD.

CNH Industrial NV: Current Market Overview

Open: 11.93

High: 12.05

Low: 11.74

Mkt cap: 1.50KCr

P/E ratio: 12.13

Div yield: 3.92%

52-wk high: 13.51

52-wk low: 9.28

CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction Years CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025 January – CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025 February – CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025 March USD 13 CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025 April USD 14 CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025 May USD 15 CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025 June USD 16 CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025 July USD 17 CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025 August USD 18 CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025 September USD 19 CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025 October USD 20 CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025 November USD 21 CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Prediction 2025 December USD 22

Key Factors Affecting CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Growth

Several key factors are expected to influence CNH Industrial N.V.’s stock price target for 2025:

Agricultural Equipment Demand: The company’s performance is closely tied to the agriculture sector. In 2024, CNH Industrial experienced a 22.3% revenue decline due to weak demand and reduced dealer inventory requirements. A rebound in agricultural equipment demand could positively impact revenues. Commodity Price Fluctuations: The agricultural sector’s health depends on commodity prices. Low commodity prices have previously impacted CNH Industrial’s earnings, but a future rebound could enhance profitability. Operational Efficiency Initiatives: CNH Industrial’s focus on cost-saving measures and operational efficiency aims to mitigate market headwinds and position the company for long-term growth. Technological Advancements: Investments in innovation and technology, such as precision agriculture and automation, can enhance product offerings and attract customers, driving growth. Global Economic Conditions: Macroeconomic factors, including interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical events, can influence customer purchasing power and demand for CNH Industrial’s products.

Risks and Challenges for CNH Industrial NV Stock Price

Investors considering CNH Industrial N.V.’s stock price target for 2025 should be aware of several key risks and challenges:

Declining Agricultural Equipment Sales: The company has experienced a significant decline in agricultural equipment sales, with annual sales expected to decrease by 22%-23% in 2024. This downturn is attributed to factors such as record crop harvests, elevated grain inventories, and higher input costs, leading farmers to delay equipment purchases and dealers to reduce restocking. Reduced Profit Forecasts: CNH Industrial has revised its profit forecasts downward for three consecutive quarters, with the annual adjusted profit view lowered to $1.05-$1.15 per share from the previously expected $1.30-$1.40. This reflects the company’s ongoing challenges in meeting profit expectations amid a weak demand environment. Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties: The company’s management has highlighted geopolitical uncertainties, including potential tariffs and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as key concerns. These factors could disrupt supply chains, affect production output, and impact global demand for CNH Industrial’s products. Supply Chain Disruptions: CNH Industrial’s stock has been under pressure due to concerns over supply chain disruptions affecting production output. Such disruptions can lead to delays in product deliveries and increased operational costs, thereby impacting the company’s financial performance. Exposure to Global Economic Conditions: The company faces significant risks, including exposure to global economic conditions, industry cyclicality, and regulatory challenges. Economic downturns, fluctuations in commodity prices, and changes in regulatory environments can adversely affect CNH Industrial’s operations and profitability.

