Share Market Update – Easytrip Share Price Target 2025

Easytrip Share Price Target 2025:- Easytrip (EaseMyTrip) is a growing online travel platform, and its share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like increasing travel demand, expansion into new markets, and strong financial performance. The company benefits from its low-cost model and a loyal customer base, which can drive steady revenue growth. Easytrip Share Price on NSE as of 21 February 2025 is 12.25 INR.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 12.22

High: 12.59

Low: 12.18

Mkt cap: 4.34KCr

P/E ratio: 56.69

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 25.92

52-wk low: 11.31

Easytrip Share Price Chart

Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Easytrip Share Price Target Years Easytrip Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 January – Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 February ₹13 Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 March ₹14 Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 April ₹15 Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 May ₹17 Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 June ₹19 Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 July ₹21 Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 August ₹23 Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 September ₹25 Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 October ₹26 Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 November ₹27 Easytrip Share Price Target 2025 December ₹30

Easytrip Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 50.38%

FII: 2.58%

DII: 3%

Public: 44.04%

Key Factors Affecting Easytrip Share Price Growth

Rising Travel Demand – Increased domestic and international travel post-pandemic can boost Easytrip’s revenue and profitability.

Expansion & Partnerships – Strategic tie-ups with airlines, hotels, and other travel service providers can strengthen its market position.

Digital Transformation – Enhancing its platform with AI-driven personalization and seamless booking experiences can attract more users.

Competitive Pricing & Offers – Attractive discounts and loyalty programs can drive customer retention and acquisition.

Economic & Regulatory Support – A stable economy, growing disposable incomes, and favorable government policies for tourism can positively impact growth.

Risks and Challenges for Easytrip Share Price

Market Competition – Strong competition from other travel platforms like MakeMyTrip and Yatra can impact Easytrip’s market share and pricing power.

Economic Slowdown – A weak economy or reduced consumer spending on travel could negatively affect revenue and growth.

Regulatory Changes – New government policies, taxation rules, or industry regulations could impact the travel business.

Operational Risks – Technical issues, cyber threats, or poor customer service experiences could lead to a loss of users and reputation.

Dependence on External Factors – Events like pandemics, natural disasters, or geopolitical tensions can disrupt travel demand and affect business performance.

