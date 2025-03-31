Share Market Update – Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025

Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025:- Enviro Infra Engineers is a growing environmental infrastructure company focusing on water treatment, sewage management, and other eco-friendly projects. The share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like government policies, project execution, and overall infrastructure development in India. With rising environmental concerns and increased investments in sustainability, the company has strong growth potential. Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price on NSE as of 31 March 2025 is 221.41 INR.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 227.00
  • High: 232.20
  • Low: 220.25
  • Mkt cap: 3.89KCr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 391.60
  • 52-wk low: 187.10

Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Chart

Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target Years Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 January
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 February
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 March ₹221
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 April ₹240
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 May ₹260
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 June ₹280
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 July ₹300
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 August ₹320
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 September ₹340
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 October ₹360
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 November ₹380
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Target 2025 December ₹395

Enviro Infra Engineers Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 70.02%
  • FII: 1.45%
  • DII: 5.19%
  • Public: 23.35%

Key Factors Affecting Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Growth

  • Government Policies & Infrastructure Projects – Increased investment in environmental infrastructure and waste management by the government can drive growth for the company.

  • Sustainability & Environmental Regulations – Stricter environmental norms and regulations may boost demand for the company’s solutions, supporting revenue growth.

  • Technological Advancements – Adoption of innovative and cost-effective waste treatment and water management technologies can improve efficiency and profitability.

  • Financial Performance – Strong revenue growth, profitability, and a stable order book can enhance investor confidence and positively impact the stock price.

  • Competitive Landscape – The company’s ability to stand out among competitors and secure large contracts will be crucial for its long-term growth.

Risks and Challenges for Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price

  • Regulatory and Compliance Risks – Changing environmental laws and government policies can impact operations, increasing compliance costs.

  • Project Delays & Execution Risks – Infrastructure projects often face delays due to approvals, funding issues, or unforeseen technical challenges, affecting revenue growth.

  • Financial Instability – High debt levels, lower profitability, or cash flow issues can create financial stress and impact investor confidence.

  • Market Competition – Intense competition from established players and new entrants can pressure margins and limit business expansion.

  • Economic Slowdown – Any slowdown in infrastructure spending or economic downturns could reduce demand for environmental engineering services, affecting business performance.

