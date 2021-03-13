Share Market Update – Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025

Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025:- As of March 6, 2025, Lemon Tree Hotels Limited’s stock is trading at ₹125 per share. Analysts have set a price target of ₹190, suggesting a potential 52% increase from the current price. The company is investing ₹300 crore in renovations to enhance its offerings, aiming for a medium-term stock price target of ₹200, driven by growing demand for premium hotels. Lemon Tree Share Price on NSE as of 6 March 2025 is 129.22 INR.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 129.45

High: 130.35

Low: 128.20

Mkt cap: 10.25KCr

P/E ratio: 57.30

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 162.40

52-wk low: 112.29

Lemon Tree Share Price Chart

Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Lemon Tree Share Price Target Years Lemon Tree Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 January – Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 February – Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 March ₹133 Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 April ₹136 Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 May ₹139 Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 June ₹142 Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 July ₹145 Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 August ₹148 Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 September ₹151 Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 October ₹155 Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 November ₹160 Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025 December ₹165

Lemon Tree Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 22.77%

FII: 20.01%

DII: 20.8%

Public: 36.43%

Key Factors Affecting Lemon Tree Share Price Growth

Several key factors are expected to influence Lemon Tree Hotels Limited’s share price target for 2025:

Revenue Growth: Analysts anticipate a 22% increase in revenues by 2026, reflecting strong business performance. Earnings Performance: Despite revenue growth, earnings per share (EPS) fell short of analyst expectations by 1.3% in the recent quarter, indicating potential challenges in cost management or profitability. Market Valuation: The company’s valuation grade was recently adjusted from “very expensive” to “expensive,” suggesting that while the stock remains overvalued, it is moving toward a more favorable valuation. Analyst Price Targets: Current analyst projections set the share price target at ₹172.66, with estimates ranging between ₹135.24 and ₹210.00, providing a benchmark for investor expectations. Industry Trends: The hospitality industry’s recovery and growth trends will significantly impact Lemon Tree’s performance, as industry dynamics influence occupancy rates, pricing power, and expansion opportunities.

Risks and Challenges for Lemon Tree Share Price

Investing in Lemon Tree Hotels Limited with a 2025 share price target involves considering several risks and challenges:

Renovation Disruptions: The company is undertaking extensive renovations, with approximately 9% of its rooms closed for refurbishment. This has led to a decline in occupancy rates and may continue to impact earnings until the renovations are completed. Profitability Pressures: Despite an increase in average room rates, aggressive renovation plans have strained profitability. The associated costs and reduced room availability during renovations could affect the company’s financial performance in the short to medium term. Operational Challenges: There are concerns about potential delays in converting signed hotels to operational status due to funding issues faced by hotel owners. Such delays could hinder the company’s expansion plans and revenue growth. Market Volatility: The stock has experienced notable declines, including a 5.13% drop on January 27, 2025, underperforming both its sector and the broader market. This volatility may reflect investor concerns about the company’s near-term prospects. Valuation Concerns: The company’s valuation grade was recently adjusted from “very expensive” to “expensive,” indicating that the stock remains overvalued compared to competitors. This could limit upside potential and make the stock less attractive to value-focused investors.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025