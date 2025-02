Share Market Update – Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025

Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025:- Taparia Tools is a well-known manufacturer of hand tools in India, offering a wide range of products for industrial and domestic use. The share price target for 2025 looks optimistic, driven by the company’s strong market reputation, expansion efforts, and growing demand from the construction and manufacturing sectors. Taparia’s focus on product innovation and quality assurance further strengthens its competitive position. Taparia Tools Share Price on NSE as of 6 February 2025 is 13.53 INR.

Taparia Tools Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 13.53

High: 13.53

Low: 13.53

Mkt cap: 20.54Cr

P/E ratio: 0.17

Div yield: 381.87%

52-wk high: 13.53

52-wk low: 3.21

Taparia Tools Share Price Chart

Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Taparia Tools Share Price Target Years Taparia Tools Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 January ₹10 Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 February ₹13.55 Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 March ₹13.90 Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 April ₹14.40 Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 May ₹14.95 Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 June ₹15.45 Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 July ₹15.80 Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 August ₹16.25 Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 September ₹17 Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 October ₹18 Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 November ₹19 Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025 December ₹20

Taparia Tools Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 69.72%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 30.28%

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025