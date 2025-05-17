Tech Mahindra Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Tech Mahindra Ltd is a leading Indian multinational technology company that provides IT services and consulting solutions worldwide. Founded in 1986, Tech Mahindra focuses on areas like digital transformation, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and telecommunications. It serves various industries, including banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecom. Tech Mahindra Share Price on NSE as of 17 May 2025 is 1,616.80 INR. Here will provide you more details on Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Tech Mahindra Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹1,635.00

High Price: ₹1,635.90

Low Price: ₹1,601.30

Previous Close: ₹1,629.10

Volume: 1,159,095

Value (Lacs): ₹18,742.57

VWAP: ₹1,613.88

UC Limit: ₹1,792.00

LC Limit: ₹1,466.20

P/E ratio: 33.75

Div yield: 2.78%

52-wk high: ₹1,807.70

52-wk low: ₹1,193.65

Mkt cap: ₹158,315Cr

Face Value: ₹5

Tech Mahindra Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of Tech Mahindra Ltd, along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Market Capitalization : ~$180 billion

TCS is one of the largest IT services companies globally, offering a wide range of IT consulting and business solutions across industries. Infosys Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$65 billion

Infosys is a global leader in digital services and consulting, known for its work in AI, cloud computing, and enterprise transformation solutions. Wipro Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$25 billion

Wipro is a major player in the IT services space, offering solutions in digital transformation, cloud services, cybersecurity, and more across a variety of sectors. HCL Technologies Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$42 billion

HCL Technologies focuses on IT services, engineering, and R&D, delivering solutions in cloud, data analytics, and digital transformation for enterprises globally. Cognizant Technology Solutions Market Capitalization : ~$33 billion

Cognizant provides IT consulting, systems integration, and digital solutions, helping companies modernize their technology infrastructure and processes.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Chart

Tech Mahindra Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Tech Mahindra Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹1815 2026 ₹2120 2027 ₹2475 2028 ₹2715 2029 ₹3070 2030 ₹2430

Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2025

Tech Mahindra share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1815. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect Tech Mahindra Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

Dependence on Key Markets : Tech Mahindra relies heavily on revenue from markets like the U.S. and Europe. Any geopolitical tensions, regulatory changes, or economic downturns in these regions could impact its business operations, leading to revenue fluctuations and a potential drop in share price by 2025.

Talent Acquisition and Retention : The IT industry faces ongoing challenges with attracting and retaining top talent, especially in areas like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. If Tech Mahindra struggles to maintain a skilled workforce, it could impact project execution and service quality, affecting its growth and share price.

Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations: As Tech Mahindra operates globally, it is exposed to foreign exchange risks. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates, especially the U.S. dollar and euro, could impact its profitability. A strong Indian rupee relative to other currencies might reduce revenue from international operations, potentially affecting its stock performance in 2025.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2030

Tech Mahindra share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹2430. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect Tech Mahindra Ltd’s share price target for 2030:

Technological Obsolescence : Rapid advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and quantum computing could disrupt existing IT services models. If Tech Mahindra fails to adapt and innovate with these emerging technologies, it could lose its competitive edge, affecting its market position and share price by 2030.

Global Regulatory Changes : Increased data privacy regulations and stricter cybersecurity laws across various countries may require Tech Mahindra to invest heavily in compliance and infrastructure. Failure to stay compliant with global regulations could lead to penalties, reputational damage, or loss of business, negatively impacting the company’s stock performance.

Saturation of IT Services Market: By 2030, the IT services industry may reach a point of saturation, with limited growth opportunities in traditional outsourcing services. Tech Mahindra could face challenges in identifying new revenue streams or entering high-growth sectors, which may result in slower financial growth and a stagnant share price.

Tech Mahindra Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoter: 35.01%

FII: 22.95%

DII: 32.12%

Public: 9.93%

Tech Mahindra Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 519.96B -2.43% Operating expense 122.57B 12.71% Net income 23.58B -51.20% Net profit margin 4.53 -50.06% Earnings per share 26.58 -51.27% EBITDA 44.75B -40.38% Effective tax rate 25.67% —

