GTL Infra Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

GTL Infrastructure Limited is a telecommunications infrastructure company in India, primarily focused on providing and managing telecom towers. Founded with a mission to support mobile network operators, the company owns and operates a large network of telecom towers across the country, enabling connectivity for various operators. GTL Infra Share Price on NSE as of 17 May 2025 is 1.50 INR. Here will provide you more details on GTL Infra Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

GTL Infrastructure Limited: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹1.50
  • High Price: ₹1.51
  • Low Price: ₹1.48
  • Previous Close: ₹1.48
  • Volume: 46,567,198
  • Value (Lacs): ₹693.85
  • VWAP: ₹1.49
  • UC Limit: ₹1.77
  • LC Limit: ₹1.18
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: ₹4.33
  • 52-wk low: ₹1.28
  • Mkt cap: ₹1,908Cr
  • Face Value: ₹10

GTL Infrastructure Limited Competitors

Here are four competitor companies of GTL Infrastructure Limited along with their market capitalizations (approximate values as of recent reports):

  1. Indus Towers Limited – Market Capital: ₹49,000 crore
  2. Bharti Infratel Limited – Market Capital: ₹54,000 crore
  3. Tower Vision India Private Limited – Market Capital: (Private company, exact value not publicly disclosed but significant in market share)
  4. Reliance Jio Infocomm Infrastructure – Market Capital: (As part of Reliance Industries, it benefits from RIL’s large market cap of over ₹15 lakh crore)

GTL Infra Share Price Chart

GTL Infra Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

GTL Infra Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹4.40
2026 ₹7.35
2027 ₹10.39
2028 ₹13.20
2029 ₹16.55
2030 ₹20.85

GTL Infra Share Price Target 2025

GTL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹4.40. Here are three key factors that could influence GTL Infrastructure Limited’s share price growth in 2025:

  • Expansion of 5G Networks: The full-scale expansion of 5G networks across India will drive a greater need for telecom infrastructure. GTL Infra, as a key player in this sector, could see increased revenue from partnerships with telecom providers aiming to meet the infrastructure demands of 5G connectivity.
  • Strategic Alliances and Partnerships: To enhance service offerings and market reach, GTL Infra may look into strategic alliances with telecom companies or technology firms. Such partnerships can boost its service portfolio and help in scaling operations, positively impacting revenue and share price growth.

  • Improvement in Financial Health: As GTL Infra continues to focus on restructuring its debt and improving profitability, it may strengthen investor confidence. A more solid financial footing in 2025 would improve market sentiment, potentially supporting a rise in its share price.

GTL Infra Share Price Target 2030

GTL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹20.85. Here are three key risks and challenges that could impact GTL Infrastructure Limited’s share price growth target by 2030:

  • Intense Competition and Technological Advances: The telecom infrastructure industry is highly competitive, with companies rapidly evolving their technology to support next-gen networks. GTL Infra may face challenges from competitors with stronger technology or more innovative offerings, which could affect its market position and pricing power by 2030.
  • Financial Health and Debt Management: GTL Infra has historically dealt with high debt levels, which could continue to be a challenge. If debt restructuring efforts do not yield lasting improvement or if new debt accumulates, the company’s financial stability and attractiveness to investors could be compromised.

  • Dependence on Telecom Industry Growth: The company’s growth is tied closely to telecom industry trends and the pace of infrastructure investment in India. Any slowdown in telecom spending or regulatory changes affecting telecom investments could impact demand for GTL Infra’s services, posing a risk to its long-term revenue stability and share price target.

GTL Infrastructure Limited Shareholding Pattern

  • Retail and Others: 61.47%
  • DII: 35.2%
  • Promoters: 3.28%
  • FII: 0.05%

 

GTL Infrastructure Limited Financial Statement

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 13.72B -5.89%
Operating expense 4.49B -34.05%
Net income -6.81B 62.50%
Net profit margin -49.66 60.15%
Earnings per share
EBITDA 2.99B -20.76%
Effective tax rate

 

GTL Infrastructure Quarterly Financials

GTL Infrastructure Limited Quarterly Financial

