Rajnandini Metal Ltd is an Indian company engaged in the manufacturing and trading of metal products. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in producing a variety of products, including copper and aluminum wires, which are essential for various industries like construction, electrical, and telecommunications. Rajnandini Metal Share Price on NSE as of 17 May 2025 is 4.86 INR. Here will provide you more details on Rajnandini Metal Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Rajnandini Metal Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹4.86

High Price: ₹4.86

Low Price: ₹4.86

Previous Close: ₹4.77

Volume: 112,926

Value (Lacs): ₹5.49

VWAP: ₹4.86

UC Limit: ₹4.86

LC Limit: ₹4.67

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: ₹14.90

52-wk low: ₹3.98

Mkt cap: ₹134Cr

Face Value: ₹1

Rajnandini Metal Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of Rajnandini Metal Ltd, along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):

Hindalco Industries Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$22 billion

Hindalco is one of the largest aluminum manufacturers in India and a major player in the copper sector, producing a wide range of metal products. Vedanta Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$19 billion

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company with operations in aluminum, copper, zinc, and other metals, making it a significant competitor in the metal industry. Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Market Capitalization : ~$6 billion

JSPL is a leading player in steel, power, and mining, involved in the production of various metal products, including steel and aluminum. Tata Steel Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$22 billion

Tata Steel is one of the largest steel producers in India, and while its primary focus is on steel, it also produces other metal products. Sesa Sterlite (part of Vedanta Group) Market Capitalization : ~$12 billion

Sesa Sterlite operates in the mining and metals sector, producing copper and aluminum along with other mineral resources, competing with Rajnandini in metal products.

Rajnandini Metal Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 (Prediction)

Rajnandini Metal Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹15 2026 ₹19 2027 ₹24 2028 ₹29 2029 ₹34 2030 ₹38

Rajnandini Metal Share Price Target 2025

Rajnandini Metal share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹15. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Rajnandini Metal Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

Expansion into New Markets : Rajnandini Metal’s ability to expand its market reach, both domestically and internationally, will be crucial for its growth. By entering new markets or increasing its presence in existing ones, the company can tap into new customer bases, driving sales and positively impacting its share price in 2025.

Sustainability and Green Initiatives : As the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products rises, Rajnandini Metal’s focus on sustainable manufacturing practices and products can enhance its market appeal. Emphasizing environmentally friendly processes and materials may attract more customers and investors, thereby supporting share price growth.

Government Policies and Infrastructure Development: The Indian government’s policies aimed at boosting the manufacturing sector and infrastructure development will play a significant role in Rajnandini Metal’s growth. Initiatives such as “Make in India” and increased investments in infrastructure can lead to higher demand for metal products, positively influencing the company’s performance and share price by 2025.

Rajnandini Metal Share Price Target 2030

Rajnandini Metal share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹38. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Rajnandini Metal Ltd’s share price target for 2030:

Long-term Infrastructure Projects : The continuation and expansion of major infrastructure projects in India will significantly influence Rajnandini Metal’s growth. As the government invests in roads, railways, and urban development, the demand for metal products is expected to rise, providing a strong revenue boost and positively impacting the share price by 2030.

Technological Innovation and R&D : Investing in research and development to enhance production processes and develop new products will be essential for Rajnandini Metal’s competitiveness. Embracing advanced manufacturing technologies and innovative products can help the company capture more market share and adapt to changing consumer needs, thereby driving growth and share price appreciation.

Global Market Dynamics: Rajnandini Metal’s performance will also be influenced by global trends in metal pricing and demand. Factors such as international trade policies, economic conditions in key markets, and competition from foreign manufacturers can impact the company’s profitability. Navigating these dynamics effectively will be crucial for sustaining growth and achieving the share price target for 2030.

Rajnandini Metal Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoter: 31.61%

FII: 0.52%

DII: 0%

Public: 67.87%

Rajnandini Metal Ltd Financial Statement

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 12.12B 17.84% Operating expense 265.00M 11.72% Net income 152.40M 11.40% Net profit margin 1.26 -5.26% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 299.70M 12.80% Effective tax rate 12.31% —

