Snow Alert! Slick Roads Expected Across Cincinnati: Here’s What You Need to Know

Cincinnati is in for a snowy and slippery commute as a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the region. Forecasters warn that even a light dusting of snow could create hazardous road conditions, making travel tricky for drivers.

Snow is expected to begin late Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning, with forecasters predicting 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. Some areas could see even higher totals. With temperatures hovering near freezing, roads could quickly become slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Travel Impacts & Safety Tips

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has already started pre-treating highways, but side streets and less-travelled roads could be dangerous. Drivers are urged to take extra precautions: slow down, allow extra time, and increase following distance to avoid sudden stops.

Authorities warn that icy patches may develop, particularly during the morning commute. Anyone hitting the road should check for traffic updates and consider alternate routes if necessary.

Could Schools and Businesses Be Affected?

With snow expected during peak morning hours, school delays and cancellations are possible. Parents should check their district’s website or local news for updates. Some businesses may also adjust their hours depending on road conditions.

More Snow on the Way?

While this system is expected to clear out by Wednesday afternoon, another round of winter weather could be on the horizon later in the week. Forecasters are keeping an eye on the next potential snowmaker, and temperatures will remain cold enough to keep roads icy in some spots.

For now, Cincinnati residents should be prepared for a slippery commute, bundle up, and stay tuned for the latest updates on weather and road conditions.