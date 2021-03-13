Dubai on Alert! Police and RTA Advise Caution as Rain Approaches

As rain showers are expected to hit Dubai, key authorities—including the Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Dubai Health Authority (DHA)—are urging residents to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines to avoid accidents and disruptions.

Weather Forecast & Expected Impact

Forecasters predict moderate to heavy rainfall across Dubai, which could lead to traffic delays, waterlogging, and reduced visibility on the roads. In response, Dubai Police and RTA have issued advisories for drivers and commuters, while the DHA has provided health and safety recommendations for the public.

Driving and Commuting Safety Measures

The RTA has urged motorists to drive carefully, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, and avoid sudden braking on wet roads. Drivers should reduce speed, use headlights in low-visibility areas, and avoid flooded roads.

Dubai Police is also stepping up patrols to ensure road safety and is advising residents to stay indoors unless travel is necessary. Motorists are reminded to check weather updates before heading out and report any emergencies or road hazards.

Health and Home Safety Precautions

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is advising residents to take precautions against cold and flu, especially for young children and the elderly. People are encouraged to dress warmly, stay indoors when possible, and avoid outdoor activities during heavy rain.

For those with respiratory conditions such as asthma or allergies, DHA recommends keeping windows closed and using air purifiers indoors to avoid potential dust and allergens stirred up by the weather.

How to Stay Safe During the Rain

Avoid Unnecessary Travel – If you must drive, use low-beam headlights and maintain a safe distance .

– If you must drive, use and maintain a . Watch for Road Closures – Stay updated with RTA advisories on traffic diversions and flooded areas.

– Stay updated with on traffic diversions and flooded areas. Prevent Health Issues – Keep warm, drink hot beverages , and avoid getting drenched in the rain.

– Keep warm, drink , and avoid getting drenched in the rain. Secure Your Home – Ensure windows and doors are properly closed to prevent leaks and water damage.

– Ensure to prevent leaks and water damage. Check Weather Updates – Follow official weather reports and Dubai authorities’ alerts for the latest information.

What’s Next?

The rainy conditions are expected to last over the next few days, with possible thunderstorms in some areas. Residents should stay informed through local news and official channels, including the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), for real-time updates.

Dubai authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and emergency teams are on standby to handle any incidents related to the rain. Residents are urged to follow all safety measures to ensure a smooth and hazard-free experience during the wet weather.